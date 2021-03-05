Yiddish Vinkl for March 5

Tisch (TIHSH)
Meaning: table
• “The ‘Yiddish Tisch’ is Princeton University’s newest language table and draws a small, but passionate following who discuss Yiddish literature, music, politics, jokes, and sayings” ... “People say it’s a dying language, which is ridiculous,” said graduate student Geoff Anisman. It’s becoming very cool.” (bit.ly/3spJXgp)
• Yiddish saying referring to a good housekeeper: “Sie kricht af tisch un af benk/ She crawls on tables and benches.” (bit.ly/37M8YL2)
• “Currently, young Jews in the United States are adapting an eastern European pre-marriage tradition, called a tisch. At a carbon-neutral green wedding on a farmhouse just outside of New York, a tisch was held, with adaptations intended to activate a support network for the bride and groom and to provide endorsement of their union.” (From a blogpost on Jewish Berlin Museum’s website, bit.ly/3sjl9qy.
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.