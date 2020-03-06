Yiddish Vinkl for March 6

Vikuekh (vih-COO-ech with guttural ch)

Meaning: debate

• The Great Debate (Di Groyse Vikuekh), begun in 1946 at University of Chicago’s Hillel House as a gathering to argue the greatness of either the latke or hamantashchen, has now grown to include colleges, synagogues and Jewish centers nationwide. (bit.ly/2TdHh6R)

• “A vikuekh mitn mazl (A debate with good fortune). “An agitation against the belief that wealth and poverty are objects of luck or pure chance”: a pamphlet written 1895 by Shmuel Gozhanski, a principal creator of the first socialist labor literature in Yiddish. (bit.ly/2wl7I1o)

• Comment on a blog: “When I was growing up, we were required to hold forth on worthy topics at the dinner table and have a ‘gute vikuekh’ (good debate) as my grandfather used to say.”

Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.

