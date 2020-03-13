Yiddish Vinkl for March 13

Liebe (LEE-beh)
Meaning: love
• Ich hob dir zayer liebe / I love you very much.
• “Di liebe is zees, nor zi iz gut mit broyt / love is good, but it’s good with bread. (You can’t live on love).” (https://bit.ly/38y5M3k)
• “The Thesaurus of the Yiddish
Language (Der Oytser fun der Yidisher Shprakh) – with more than 150,000 words, idioms, phrases and proverbs – has seven columns in the categories of Love (liebe) and Loving, Beloved (liebenish, liebling).” (yiddishkayt.org)
• “Sonim, di Geshichte fun a Liebe / ‘Enemies, A Love Story’ is a novel by Isaac Bashevis Singer first published serially in the Jewish Daily Forward in 1966.” (bit.ly/32Zbhqy)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.