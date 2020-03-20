Yiddish Vinkl for March 20

Shtadlen (SHTAHD-ln)
Meaning: lobbyist, intercessor
• Borrowed from Hebrew, shtadlen refers to a “vizier” or adviser, like the biblical Joseph who became the vizier of Egypt.
• “Don Isaac Abravanel, adviser and treasurer to King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella in 15th-century Spain, was an accomplished shtadlen. After raising funds for Columbus’ voyage, he was offered exemption from expulsion during the Inquisition. After refusing in vigorous protest, he was denounced by the royal couple and expelled in 1492.
• (Excerpt from Theodore Herzl’s diary at first Zionist conference in Basil, Switzerland, 1897): “The main tactical goal of the Zionist organization was straightforward: to muster all means – and particularly the friendly assistance of Western governments through hojjuden (court Jews) and shtadlen – to persuade the Ottoman government to provide a charter for Jews to settle Palestine.” (bit.ly/2wYublc)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.