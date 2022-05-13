Yiddish Vinkl for May 13

Trogn (TROGG-n)
Meaning: fit, carry or wear
• Tsum shtain zol men klogen nor nit bei zikh zol men trogen. / Better pour out your troubles to a stone, but don’t carry them within yourself.” (bit.ly/3P1naUu)
• “Trog gezunterheyt. / Wear it in good health.”
• “Der nogid trogt zayn Got in keshene un der oreman in hartsn. / The wealthy man carries his God in his pocket, while the poor man carries Him in his heart.” (bit.ly/383LgNS
• “Oyb der shukh past, trog es./ If the shoe fits, wear it.” (/bit.ly/3MMZXU6)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for Cleveland Jewish News.