Yiddish Vinkl for May 14

Khisorn (KHIH-sore-n with guttural kh)
Meaning: defect, drawback
• “Tsu sheyn iz amol a khisorn/Too beautiful is sometimes a drawback … The beautiful become targets upon which disappointed others vent their frustrations with the unfairness of life in general.” (bit.ly/3xKSVbE)
• “Khisorn az di kale iz tsu sheyn/A defect of the bride, she is too pretty.” (Typical comment by someone who always finds a flaw to complain about no matter how fine the object at hand.” (bit.ly/3eZ2L11)
• “A really wonderful Yiddish dictionary is the reprint of second edition. Of Alexander Harkavy’s 1926 Yiddish-English-Hebrew Dictionary. The only khisorn (fault) is that it doesn’t have an English-Yiddish section.” (From a blog)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.