Yiddish Vinkl for May 19

Vitz (VIHTZ)
Meaning: a joke or wisecrack
• “Our group welcomes those who wish to learn a bissele (a little) Yiddish, common words and phrases, a few simple songs that maybe Bubby or Zeyde sang to you, and a vitz (joke) here and there.” (Description of Yiddish group sponsored by Federation of Jewish Men’s Clubs, bit.ly/3W3eoJF)
• “Beser a vitsiken nar eyder a narisher vitz./A joking idiot is still better than an idiotic joke.” (bit.ly/3pB3fDJ)
• “My mother’s favorite comedian was Groucho Marx who told the following vitz: When Groucho, who wanted to join a certain beach club in Santa Monica, was told that the club was known to be antisemitic, said, ‘My wife isn’t Jewish so will they let my son go into the water up to his knees?’” (From Leo Rosten’s “The New Joys of Yiddish,” Crown Publishers/New York, 2001)
