Maven (MAY-vn)
a wise person
• Maven: Comes from the Yiddish meyvn, meaning “one who understands.’’ Examples: “You need to decide on a new computer? Talk to my cousin, he just graduated from CalTech, he’s a real maven.” “OK, so you read one magazine article, what does that make you, a maven?” (bit.ly/3fhor8K)
Mavenville describes a yearly conference of Jewish financial experts (or mavens).
Boychik (BOY-chick)
term of endearment for a young man
• Boychick: Clearly an American adaptive expression for a young Jewish man, a nice melding of two cultures. “An article titled, ‘Boychiks in the Mall’ describes the Zandl Group, a market research firm, which tracks what’s hot and cool among ‘boychiks’ from 9 to 17 years of age.” (bit.ly/33FddWh)
Essen Arois (ESS-n aROYS)
eating out
• Essen Arois: Entered Yinglish around 1903. There was no such phrase as eating out in the shtetl. All the stories about Jewish “eating out” came from America. There is virtually no mention of Jews in restaurants in Eastern Europe, only at inns that served travelers – often run by Jews – that served as refuges from pogroms.
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.