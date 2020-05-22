Yiddish Vinkl for May 22

Maske (MAHS-ke)
Meaning: mask
• “Maske” – title of African mask-making exhibit that opened Jan. 28 at Boca Raton Museum in Florida, which is now closed. An online message from the artist reads: “For many people all over the world now, creating and wearing masks feels like a way they can reclaim some personal power.” (See Museum Show Maske Takes On New Meaning,” miamiartzine.com)
• (Online advertisement) “Mama fun di kale maske / Mother of the Bride Mask- designed and sold by Yakob; temporarily out of stock-available soon.”
• More examples: “Shteln oyf a maske! / Put on a mask”; punim maske / face mask; briding maske / breathing maske; narte maske / ski mask; zoyershtof maske / oxygen mask; maskt mentsh / masked man
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.