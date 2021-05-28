Yiddish Vinkl for May 28

Bukh (BUCH (guttural ch) / Sefer (SAY-fair)
Meaning: book
• “A bukh, no matter how well written, cannot compare with a sefer, a holy book of highest respect. A bukh is merely veltlik (of the world), while sefer ‘reaches higher.”’
• “Pariz: yidish hant-bukh: veg-vayzer un firer” (Paris: Naye prese, 1937). Title of the Yiddish language guidebook produced for the 1937 World’s Fair in Paris.
“• A Yiddish remedy book (refue-bukh) printed in 1613 Poland with the title “Sefer derekh ets ha-Khayim” provided the reader with detailed prescriptions, dietary rules, hygienic and moral behavior as well as floral and animal remedies for diseases that threatened people in early modern Poland.” (bit.ly/3v9Cwfh)
• “Mayse-Bukh (Story Book): a literary genre circulated in Jewish society in the Middle Ages designed for the use of the common man untutored in the holy language and its literature.” (bit.ly/3oApftK)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.