Yiddish Vinkl for May 5

Meynung (MAY-nung)
Meaning: opinion
• “Dray meynungen”/three opinions: What you get when you ask two Jews about anything.
• “Finicky about fabrics and proper attire, my mother always offered a choice meynung in Yiddish. If they don’t speak the language, no big deal, she just muttered her criticisms to me in that tongue under her breath, criticisms so precise that they take my breath away: someone’s dress is ‘plotzing’ (too tight), or it’s ‘ongepotchked’ (over-ornamented), or it’s just ‘drek’ (junk).” (bit.ly/41CZXOh)
• “My zayde had very strong opinions (meynungen) when discussing politics, often ‘shrying’ (yelling) in Yiddish. And although I couldn’t follow the conversation when all the adults spoke Yid-dish, their tone left me with the opinion (meynung) that Yiddish was the language of marital discord, unspeakable diseases, dirty jokes and curses.” (bit.ly/3LgOqgt)
