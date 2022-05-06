Yiddish Vinkl for May 6

Tif (TIHF)
Meaning: deep
• “Shtil vasser grobt tif / Still water runs deep.” Meaning that people with shy, reserved dispositions are often very profound, passionate and intelligent underneath their calm, quiet demeanors. (bit.ly/3OVaz5c)
• “Ti Vi Di Nakht/ Deep Is The Night.” A famous Soviet song associated with the Great Patriotic War of 1812 sung by a solder in the Russian resistance during French invasion of Russia under Napoleon I, which became known as the Patriotic War of 1812. (bit.ly/3FeiQMZ)
• “Undzer Lieb Iz Tif Vi Di Okean / Our Love Is Deep As the Ocean.” (From “150+ Beautiful Sea Quotes & Captions for Ocean Lovers” (bit.ly/3vJeZEs)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for Cleveland Jewish News.