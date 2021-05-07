Yiddish Vinkl for May 7

Tsnius (TsNEE-us)
Meaning: modest, discrete (literally ‘the laws of modesty’)
• “He explained to his son that wearing the beach shirt to shul would not be tsnius.” (bit.ly/3b76j0j)
• “How we act, how we talk and how we treat others are all a part of tsnius, which doesn’t mean to be ‘modest’ so much as to act with propriety and dignity.” (bit.ly/32WNzMi)
• “I wanted to see my artwork come to life in a new way, so I painted an old jacket. After this jacket, I painted more jackets….Then some skirts and dresses. Then started an online business. I was honored to give people ideas to make tsnius more creative.” (“I Thought Tsnius Was Boring … Until I Painted My Clothes”) (nashimmagazine.com)
• “Say the word tsnius in a crowded auditorium of women, and the reactions will range from admiration to guilt to misgiving to thinly veiled derision.” (bit.ly/32ZkbFh)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.