Yiddish Vinkl for May 8

Cholent (CHO-lehnt)
derived from tsholnt
Meaning: stewed or baked dish, especially of meat and beans, served on the Sabbath but cooked the day before
• “In his youth, Sigmund Freud enjoyed many traditional Jewish foods, especially cholent, a Jewish kind of French cassoulet.” (bit.ly/2YomuAD)
• “The celebrated 19th-century German Jewish poet, Heinrich Heine, was so enamored of cholent that he wrote: “Cholent is God’s bread of rapture, It’s a kosher-type ambrosia.” (ta.org/jewniverse/2014)
• “The word cholent likely comes from the French chaud-lent, meaning ‘warm slowly.’ Food writer Joan Nathan said the original dish probably started in ancient Israel called ‘chamim,’ where it was cooked with lamb and chickpeas, and then migrated to France and the rest of Europe.” (bit.ly/35ldMV8)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.