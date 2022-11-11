Yiddish Vinkl for November 11

Nechtiker tog (NEKK-tik-er tog)
Meaning: nonsense, forget it. It’s history (lit. yesterday’s day)
• “My mother, z”l, had a Yiddish put down: A nechtiker tog. It doesn’t quite work in translation, since its literal meaning is “a yesterdayish day.” But she was born in Moldava, and ‘poppycock’ would have sounded mighty strange coming from her. (bit.ly/3WMH5KT)
• ”Did he return the book? A nechtiker tog.” “Would I lend him something again? A nechtiker tog.” (bit.ly/3DITYN4)
• “Nechtiker tog is more akin to ‘fuggedaboudit’ – to be said with proper inflection of a New Yorker residing in any of the five boroughs.” (bit.ly/3NF9uhN)
• “The latest study by doctors in Hong Kong has concluded that epilepsy can be induced by the Chinese tile game of mahjong, to which I say ‘A nechtiker tog.’” (haruth.com)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.