Yiddish Vinkl for November 12

Shoyn (shoin)
Meaning: already
• “Genug shoyn” expresses impatience, e.g. “Enough with the questions already,” means the person so addressed should have stopped asking 10 minutes ago, or gut shoyn, “All right already” in the sense of “Stop bugging me.” (en.wiktionary.org)
• “Genug shoyn with the Zoom already. I can’t wait to see everyone in person.” (bit.ly/3GTWvF4)
• (Yiddish saying) “A bisseleh chain iz shoyn nit gemain. / A little charm and already you are not ordinary.” (bit.ly/2ZQjmjL)
• “I started to go to cheder at the age of three, a very traumatic experience ... but my papa said that ‘At the age of 3, me darf shoyn unhaiben zu lernen (one should already begin to learn).’” (From Union College Oral Histories of American Jews; bit.ly/3GUNbko)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.