Yiddish Vinkl for November 13

Shtimen (SHTIHM-n)
Meaning: vote; agree
• “Zai shtimen vi a katz un a hunt” means “They agree like cat and dog.” (bit.ly/3mZrULp )
• “Ale vayber megn shtimen /All women can vote.” Song from an album about early 20th century Jewish women, “including their newly won political rights. ... (It’s) an ironic play on yidishe mame clichés of suffering mothers sung with a heartrending krekhts (groans)” (CD Review: Di Eybike Mame – The Eternal Mother: Women in Yiddish Theater and Popular Song, 1905-1929, bit.ly/353E7Zh)
• “Lomir opgebn undzere shtimen far di beste mentshn fun undzer heymland. / Give our votes to the best people from our homeland.” (From poster in original Yiddish promoting the popular involvement in the 1940 elections to the organs of the Soviet power in the western regions of Ukraine annexed by the USSR; bit.ly/3k3RtsL)
• (Yiddish proverb) “Tsvey kluge kenen nit shtimen”/ Two smart people can’t agree.” (bit.ly/36bsqzl)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the CJN.