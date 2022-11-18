Yiddish Vinkl for November 18

Seykhl (SAY-chull, with a guttural ch)
Meaning: common sense
• “Er hot azoy fil seykhl vi in kloyster mezuzes/He has as much sense as a church has mezuzahs.” (bit.ly/3TxhDWw)
• “With a horse you look at the teeth; with a person, you look at their seykhl.” (bit.ly/3Uz4oGe)
• “Der seykhl iz a krikher. / literally, ‘Understanding (or good sense) is a slowpoke, or ‘Common sense grows at a snail’s pace.”(yiddishwit.com/gallery/snail.html)
• “Meg farrisn zayn bay dir dos neyzele /Megstu hobn seykhl vi an eyzele/In mayne oygn bistu sheyn, sheyn vi di velt./You may have a dirty nose./You may have the sense of a donkey./In my eyes you are as beautiful as the world.” (Lyrics to a love song co-written in 1940s by Yiddish theater star Molly Picon and radio personality and lyricist Nahum Stutchkoff. (on.nypl.org/3to5skf)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.