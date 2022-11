Yiddish Vinkl for November 18

Attorney General Merrick Garland has named a special counsel to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate and aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6 insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election. The role will be filled by Jack Smith, a veteran prosecutor who led the Justice Department’s public integrity section in Washington and who later served as the acting chief federal prosecutor in Nashville, Tennessee, during the Obama administration. The move Friday was announced just three days after Trump formally launched his 2024 Republican presidential campaign. The Justice Department describes Smith as a registered independent.