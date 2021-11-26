Vaksen (VAHK-sn)
Meaning: grow
• “Voo es vaksen derner dort vet vaksen a roiz/Where thorns grow, there will grow a rose.”
• “Kain naronim badarf men nisht tsu zaien; zai vaksen alain./ Fools don’t have to be sown, they grow up by themselves.” (bit.ly/3FsPwBf)
• (Yiddish Curses): “Zol vaksen tsibbelis fun pipek/Onions should grow from your bellybutton.”
• “Zol makekhs vaksen offen tsung/Pimples should grow on your tongue.” “Zol ze vaksen ze ve a tsibble mit de kopin dreid./You should grow like an onion with your head in the ground;” (bit.ly/2Z2iZTh)
• “Meydl, meydl, kh’vil bay dir fregn, Vos ken vaksen, vaksen on regn? Vos ken brenen un nit oyfhern? Vos ken benken, veynen on trern?/Girl, girl, I want to ask of you: What can grow, grow without rain? What can burn and never end? What can yearn, cry without tears?” (From “Tumbalalaika”, a Russian-Jewish lovesong)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.