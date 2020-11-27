Yiddish Vinkl for November 27

Punim (POO-ihm; OO as in “foot”)
Meaning: face
• (Yiddish saying) “Der punim zogt ois dem sod/ The face tells the secret.”
• “Lichtikeh punim is a happy, lit-up face. A zeiseh punim is a sweet face. Usually these expressions are accompanied by much cheek pinching by elder relatives.” (bit.ly/3nHJiVl)
• (Comment on a fundraiser at Congregation Or Hadash in Atlanta): “We call it ‘Punim in the Pew’ and so far we have had 60 congregants purchase photo cutouts of their own heads, which we will attach to the chairs in the sanctuary for the High Holidays.” (bit.ly/2Kkvh1q)
• “Milty, my son, I noticed her acne and the limp, but even so, your girlfriend has a shayna (pretty) punim underneath the acne.” (bit.ly/3kJXIT2)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the CJN.