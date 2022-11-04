Yiddish Vinkl for November 4

Shpeter (shPETTer)
Meaning: later
• “Besser frier bevorent aider shpeter bevaint./ Better caution at first than tears afterwards.”
• “Biz Shpeter / See you later.” (bit.ly/3TU9kp6)
• “Tsvantsik Yor Shpeter / Twenty Years Later”(Paris: Jewish Cultural Congress, 1964); Title of book by Polish writer Michal Maksymilian Borwicz who in 1942 was sent to the Janowska death camp, and escaped a year later to lead a Polish socialist partisan group. (bit.ly/3DjnU2j)
• “Amol Un Shpeter/ Once and Later,” title of 1932 memoir by Russian Jewish writer Isidore Kopeloff who in 1881 left Babruysk, Byelorussia after being persecuted because of his socialism; came to the U.S. and became active in the Jewish anarchist labor movement.” (bit.ly/3WcABEE)
