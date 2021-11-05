Yiddish Vinkl for November 5

Epes (EPP-pis)
Meaning: anything, something
• (Yiddish sayings) “Abi vos epes, ober nisht arain der shul.”/“Anything goes, but not inside the synagogue;” “Der vos shveigt maint oich epes.” / He who is silent means something just the same.”; “Vos hert zich epes ne:es? – What’s new?”
• “A word that defies translation is epes. Go try telling an eynekl (grandchild) what epes means in English. Words like “something” or “somewhat” are useless. Only in context can its value for letting off steam be fully appreciated. Thus, toward a doctor who appears oblivious to your pain, you might mumble under your breath: ‘This is epes a doctor?’ Or if someone’s inflated ego is driving you crazy you might say in a stage whisper to your spouse: ‘This is epes a gantser knaker (big shot)?’ Or about a home entertainer whose jokes fall flat you might inquire: “This is epes a tumler (entertainer)?” (bit.ly/3vWiQwD)
• “There is no truth in the allegation that on Halloween Jewish children ring doorbells and ask, ‘epes for yontif? something for the holiday?’” (Leo Rosten, “The New Joys of Yiddish,” Crown Publishers, New York 2001; page 95)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.