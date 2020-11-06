Yiddish Vinkl for November 6

Nosh (NOHSH)

Meaning: snack or nibble (from Yiddish nashn /Middle High German naschen)

• “Nosh is one of many Yiddish food-related words which have made their way into English, as borrowed terms, such as blintz, knish, kosher, and lox.” (bit.ly/34Qskxt)

• Title of article by a British journalist about his memories of the old London Jewish Hospital: “Yiddish nurses, a rabbi, kosher nosh: the hospital had it all, except great doctors.” (thejc.com/news/features)

• “So the folks in tuxes and gowns slurped chilled golden beet soup and noshed on king oyster mushrooms and wild-mushroom risotto, with nary a rubber chicken in sight.” (The Washington Post, “Best-actor winner Joaquin Phoenix praised the vegan meal at the Golden Globes. (Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP),” Jan. 6)

“It’s not posh nosh, just slightly more upmarket pub grub, so anyone after a real culinary experience should perhaps steer clear.” (Using nosh in a sentence, from Oxford English Dictionary)

Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the CJN.

