Yiddish Vinkl for October 16

Einkoiffer (AYN-koyfer)
Meaning: shopper
• Ikh vil gayn einkoiffen! / I want to go shopping.
• “Growing up, my mother used to talk about shopping as ‘einkoiffen,’ but window-shopping was ‘shmeing’ … a way of exploring the good things of the culture, the life of the city. Now, everyone in my family pronounced ‘Shema,Yisrael’ as ‘Schmei, Yisrael,’,and I don’t think we saw anything strange about a sacred invocation of shopping.” (“My Yiddishe Momma Told Me…;” jewishorangeny.org)
• (An ad on amazon.com) “This beautiful tote bag is great for everyday use – especially tsu gayn einkoiffen … look cool while you’re schlepping.”
• (Promotion for flea market in a Jewish neighborhood): “tchotchkes, shmates and other shlok
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.