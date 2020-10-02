Yiddish Vinkl for October 2

Dergreykht (dehr-GRAYCH-t (with guttural ch)
Meaning: achievement; success
• Ein mama dergreykht mer vi a hundert lerers. “One mother achieves more than a hundred teachers.” (bit.ly/344ipCK)
• “Vi azoy dergreykht men erfolg in der libe, How to be successful in love” (title of book attributed to G. Vandeli, Warsaw, 1931; with a comment from a reader, “Need to study the book thoroughly…”(bit.ly/2S1FW1O)
• “Mortkhe Pogorelski, born in Bialaystok, was commended by YIVO for his autobiographical descriptions in “Far vos ikh bin avek fun der alter heym un vos hob ikh dergreykht in amerike” (Why I left the old home [country] and what I have achieved in America)”; (bit.ly/2HnLzoL)
• “Tsu sakh, vos me dergreykht in lebn, geyt aroys fun di kinder-yorn /Much of what is achieved in life goes from childhood.” (from a poem by Michael Felsenbaum in Yiddish Daily Forward, Jan. 24, 2014; see bit.ly/3cv9DS6)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.