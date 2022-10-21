Yiddish Vinkl for October 21

Ehrlicher (EHR-lich-er)
Meaning: honest
• “My father, alav hasholom, was an ehrlicher yid (honest Jew) but my husband’s father was a fehrd gonnif (horse thief).” (Steve Koppman and Lion Koppman, “A Treasury of American-Jewish folklore, Jason Aronson, Inc. (Dec. 1, 1996, page 318.)
• “There are many different ways to be a ehrlicher Yid. ... And one person’s ehrlicher derecho (right way) won’t necessarily fit into someone else’s.” (bit.ly/3rXpW2E)
• “Jewish infants are early made acquainted with the serious aspects of life. They are told of the ide-al of their future occupation, which is commerce, they are spurred on to ‘Tore,’ which is learning, mainly religious, and they are reminded that they must remain an ‘ehrlicher,’ i.e. an honest Jew.” (bit.ly/3EIqDV6)
• “Find a nice dvar Torah on the parsha. Finish off with a nice baruchah that he should be an ehrlicher Yid and a nachas to your parents and grandparents.” (Blogger’s advice on what a 15-year-old should say at his brother’s bar mitzvah.)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.