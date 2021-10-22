Yiddish Vinkl for October 22

Opleygn (opp-LEY-gen)
Meaning: delay, postpone
• “Opleygn iz nor gut for kez ober nisht far a chaseneh. / Delay is good for cheese but not for a wedding.”
• Az a kats is hungerik, tor men im nit opleygn afilu tsen minut. / If a cat is hungry, there cannot be a delay, even for 10 minutes” or (colloquially) “There is never a snooze button on a cat who wants breakfast.” (bit.ly/3lDOGe2)
•“Men ken ale blumen opshnaydn nor dem friling opleygn ken men dermit nit / They can cut all the flowers but they’ll never delay the Spring” (bit.ly/3lGUOSL)
• “Question: Is it wise to “opleygn” (postpone) surgery until regular operating room hours? A study in The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery found that patients with after-hours operations have 24 percent more unplanned follow-up operations than those who went under the “meser” (knife) during regular office hours ... the on-call night surgical team may not be well rested if they had just finished a normal day shift.” (bit.ly/3j2R8ck)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.