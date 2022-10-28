Yiddish Vinkl for October 28

Shtimen (SHTIH-men)
Meaning: to vote; agree
• “Ale mentshn mizn shtimen in di kumendike valn.” (A get out the vote song by the musical group The Klezmatics)
• “Zai shtimen vi a kats un a hunt. / They agree like cat and dog.” (bit.ly/3MO9QSw)
• “Tsey kluge kenen nutshtimen. / Two smart people can’t agree.” (yiddishwit.com)
• “ Ale Vayber Megn Shtimen / All Women Can Vote.” (A Yiddish theater song about the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which granted women the right to vote.) (bit.ly/3sf4I0r)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.