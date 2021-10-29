Yiddish Vinkl Oct. 29

Shpigel (SHPEE-gul)

Meaning: mirror

• (Yiddish sayings) “In shpigel zet itlecher zein besten friend/ In the mirror everybody sees his best friend.” / “Di oygn zaynen der shpigl fun der neshome. / Eyes are the mirror of the soul.”

• “Shpigel, shpigel oyf der vant, ver iz der shenster fun zey ale?; “hob ikh gefregt baym shpigel, ober ikh hob nokh nisht bakumen an entfer?” / “Mirror, mirror on the wall, who is the fairest of them all?” I asked the mirror, but I still have not received an answer.” (bit.ly/3Ggp2UK)

• Taking its title from that of Der Krumlikher Shpigel, a satirical Yiddish-language periodical once published in Radomsko, Poland, “The Crooked Mirror” by author Louise Steinman is her firsthand report on what remains of Jewish life in contemporary Poland.” (lat.ms/30U89iI )

• “Der Shpigel fun der Ist Sayd” / “A Mirror of the East Side”: title of a book published 1923 by Russian-born journalist, Jacob Magidoff, editor of the Jewish Morning Journal; book featured profiles of 18 Jewish politicians from the Lower East Side.”

Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.

