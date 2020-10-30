Yiddish Vinkl for October 30

Fonferer (FOHN-fer-er))
Meaning: one who acts charming but seeks something from you; a cheat or double talker
• “We all know someone we can call a fonferer. The word, uttered with just the right amount of disdain, makes it sound like the least desirable thing to be.” (bit.ly/37McBl7)
• “A fonferer is someone who speaks through his nose and is intentionally unclear. In English, you’d say he is full of baloney. In Yiddish, the baloney he’s full of is probably not kosher.” (Benjamin Blech, “The Complete Idiot’s Guide To Learning Yiddish,” Indianapolis, Alpha Books, 2000, page 225)
• “He’s a fonferer-If you’re buying, watch his math.” (bit.ly/2FXAeeM)
• ”She had the chutzpah to be a fonferer and created such a shande (scandal).” (Blogger’s comments on news story about a Caucasian George Washington University professor who pretended to be Black.)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the CJN.