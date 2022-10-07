Yiddish Vinkl for October 7

Parol (pah-ROLL)
Meaning: password
• “Zog nit keyn mol, az du geyst dem letstn veg,khotsh himlen blayene farshteln bloye teg. Nor oyb farzamen vet di zun in dem kayor – vi a parol zol geyn dos lid fun dor tsu dor. Never say that you’re going your last way ... although the skies filled with lead cover blue days. But if the sun waits to rise, like a password this song will go from generation to generation.” (“The Partizaner lid” [Partisan song – considered one of the chief anthems of Holocaust survivors]; bit.ly/3y2OMBL)
• “Ich vil shraybt men zikh arayn, ober Ich veys nicht der parol. / I want to log in, but I don’t know the password.”
• “ Parol comes Latin parabola, which means ‘parable’ or ‘speech.’ The French created two words (which we then borrowed) from parabola: parol, meaning ‘spoken words,’ and parole, for ‘word of honor.’ Originally, a parole was a prisoner of war’s promise to fulfill certain conditions on consideration of his release.” (bit.ly/3RDPhJD)
