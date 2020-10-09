Yiddish Vinkl for October 9

Troyern (TROY-er-en)
Meaning: to be sad, grieve, or mourn
• Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Mir zeinen alles troyerik far di ershte froye tsu lign in shtat in Amerike. / We are all grieving for the first woman to lie in state in America.
• In 1903, Sholem Aleichem wrote: “Yidishe mayses lozn zikh oys, tsum maynstn, troyerik” / “Jewish stories end, for the most part, on a sad note.” (cambridge.org)
• Other uses of troyern: “A memorial gathering; troyer-flaterl or troyernitse – a dirge; troyer-gezang or troyer-muzik or troyer-nign – mournful music; troyerhoyz – a house of mourning” (bit.ly/2EUfoN2)
• Troyer-Protsesye (funeral procession) for Sholem Alecheim: on May 13, 1916, more than 100,000 people lined the streets, one of the largest gathering of mourners in New York City’s history.
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.