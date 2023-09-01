Yiddish Vinkl for September 1

Planken (PLAHNK-n)

Meaning: fence

• “O gib mir land, fil land unter oisgeshterent himlen oiben planken mir nisht/ Oh, give me land, lots of land under starry skies above/Don’t fence me in” (First line of popular western song written in 1934. Words and music by Cole Porter.)

• “Az men kumt iber di planken, bakumt men andere gedanken./When the fence is left behind, you’ll be sure to change your mind.” (bit.ly/44nHG87)

• “Guten planken machen guten shkheynim./Good fences make good neighbors.” (From Robert Frost’s poem, “MendingWall,” written 1914.)

Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.

