Yiddish Vinkl for September 10

Bobe Mayse; Bubbe Meise
(BUB-eh MYseh)
Meaning: an incredible tale; or something that is true but denied by the listener
• “Despite the common assumption that this term comes from bobe, Yiddish for grandmother, it a stems from Bove-Bukh, a Yiddish romantic epic published in 16th-century Italy.” (encyclopedia.com)
• “Some favorite bobe mayses concern ways to thwart the evil eye: Never step on a crack in the sidewalk; If you spill salt, throw some over your shoulder; spit three times (or say pooh, pooh, pooh) when you hear something bad.” (bit.ly/38D9xGU)
• “A popular bubbe meise is chewing on a piece of thread whenever one is wearing a garment upon which someone is actively sewing-such as attaching a button or repairing a seam. This practice may relate to the Yiddish phrase ‘mir zollen nit farnayen der saychel,’ meaning that one should not sew up the brains, or common sense.” (bit.ly/3yJRg5j).
• “When my mother used the Yiddish term bubbe meise, I misheard that as ‘bubble meise,’ and thinking that ‘meise’ meant masterwork, I thought she was talking about a soap opera.” (bit.ly/38zCvrh)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.