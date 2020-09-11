Yiddish Vinkl for September 11

Gelechter (ge-LECH-ter, with guttural ch)
Meaning: laughter
•“In Jewish humor, comedy and tragedy are intertwined and it is often what we call ‘laughter through tears’ or as we say in Yiddish ‘a bitterer gelechter.’” (bit.ly/2R4eaRv)
• “It’s been a delightful four years of freylach (joy, pleasure), sometimes speaking a zerbrochene (broken) Yiddish, having a gut gelechter (good laugh).” (From Community for Humanistic Judaism Yiddish group newsletter in Portland, Ore., bit.ly/2ESylzK)
• “Tevye had seven daughters and said ‘When you have seven daughters, fargayten gelechte, you forget to laugh, because seven daughters is serious business.”’ (Spoken by Tevye in Sholem Aleichem’s ’ Tevye the Dairyman, adopted into “Fiddler On The Roof”; bit.ly/3lWuWQP)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.