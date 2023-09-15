Yiddish Vinkl for September 15

Honik (HOH-nick)
Meaning: Honey
• “Mit honik ken men khapn mer flign vi mit esik/You can catch more flies with honey than with vinegar.” (bit.ly/489XVJ8)
• “Eating honik at Rosh Hashanah, every Jewish community has its own versions of honey cake (honik lekach). Ashkenazi Jews make the honik lekach with honey and spices …” (bit.ly/3EEw8TH)
• “To help us enjoy a sweet new year, we have a Soviet-Yiddish song about Jewish beekeepers with the wonderful refrain“Makhn honik iz gevorn a yidishe parnose/Making honey has become a way for Jews to make a living.” Composed in 1938 by Soviet Yiddish composer Leyb (Lev) Yampolsky. (bit.ly/3sQVqeA)
• “In a Yiddish version of ‘Winnie the Pooh,’ the familiar bear of very little brain answers to the name of Vini-der-Pu, and his tastes run to honik. Translated by Leonard Wolf, a Romanian immigrant and former professor of English at San Francisco State University, whose goal was to publish a whimsical version of the Pooh story to counteract what he considers a widespread misconception that Yiddish is a language linked with tragedy.” (nyti.ms/45Mzn7y)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.