Yiddish Vinkl for September 16

Shrayb-mashin (SHRIBE -Ma-SHEEN)
Meaning: typewriter
• “The Remington is the quintessential shrayb-mashin ... not only did the Remington Typewriter Co. based in Ilion, N.Y., produce the very first Yiddish typewriter in 1903 but Remington also established the standard Yiddish keyboard layout and was one of the two largest producers between 1910 and 1940, the heyday of Yiddish shrayb-mashin production.” (yiddishbookcenter.org)
• “In an effort to make the increasingly mechanized work of the office more attractive to women – and more compatible with Victorian ideals of femininity – using a shrayb-mashin was compared with playing the piano.” (bit.ly/3eyJsit)
• “The praktishe metode far der yidisher shrayb-mashin, or practical method for the Yiddish typewriter is a 50-page instruction book that teaches its readers how to touch type in Yiddish. Published in 1929 by Tobias Jonas, the manual was created to fill the gap for the many people for whom touch-typing in Yiddish would be an important skill.” (bit.ly/3QxcA71)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.