Yiddish Vinkl for September 17

Marshirn (mahr-SHEER-en)
Meaning: marching
• “Zitz nit unter dos epl boim mit yeder einer ober mir; in gichen ich vel kumen marshirn aheim/Don’t sit under the apple tree with anyone else but me; soon I’ll come marching home.” (World War II song made famous by Glenn Miller and the Andrews Sisters)
• “Eyns, tzvey, dray, fir, Ot azoy marshirn mir, arbetloze shrit nokh shrit, un mir zinguen zikh a lid, fun a land, a welt a naje, wu es lebn mentschn fraje/One, two, three, four, therefore we are marching, unemployed, step by step, and we are singing a song, of a country, a new world, where free persons are living;” (Verse from the song , “Arbeitloser Marsch/March of the Unemployed,” written 1938 by Mordechai Gebirtig, a Yiddish poet and songwriter for Der sotsial-demokrat, the Yiddish organ of the Jewish Social-Democratic Party; shot by Germans in the Kraków Ghetto 1942. savethemusic.com/2020/08/21)
• “Lomir ale in eynem marshirn, Af di felder shpatsirn azoy – eyns, tsvey. Lomir ale in eynem zikh rirn, Af di veygn zikh rirn azoy – eyns, tsvey/Let’s all march together in the fields, let’s go this way – one, two, Let’s all move together; on the roads let’s move – one, two.” (From Yiddish school song in Chernovitz, Romania, later 1920s, early 1930s either in the Bundist Morgnroyt school or the more leftist Der Yidisher Shul-Fareyn;bit.ly/2Xj1a1b)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.