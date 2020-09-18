Yiddish Vinkl for September 18

Beheyme (be HAY meh)
Meaning: a boor, an unmannered individual; an animal, especially a large one
• In Hadassah Hospital’s elevator, a man met the doctor who had operated on him a few years before, with a disappointing result. So he greeted him: “Shalom professor Hamor (donkey).” The doctor corrected him: “My name is not professor Hamor. I am Doctor Professor Schor (bullock).” To which the man answered, “Oh, I am sorry, I remembered that you were some kind of a beheyme, but I couldn’t remember which one.”
• “I’m shvitzing like a beheyme,” could mean: “I’m sweating like a cow, a large animal, beast, a boor, an uncouth person, or even an ignorant drudge.”
• “Kas vekheyme makhn a mentshn far a beheyme. / Anger and rage turn a man into a beast.” (bit.ly/3bJumRM)
• (Yiddish saying) “A beheyme hot a lange tsung un muz shvaygn/ A cow has a long tongue but has to keep quiet. “(A “long tongue” in Yiddish, like a “big mouth” in English, indicates that a person talks a lot; bit.ly/32hIWNr)
