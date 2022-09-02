Yiddish Vinkl for September 2

Chochmeh (CHOCH-meh, with guttural ch)
Meaning: clever, wise
• “Ain mol iz geven a chochmeh. / A trick is clever only once.”
• “Tsum glik badarf men kain chochmeh nit. / You don’t have to be wise to be lucky.” (bit.ly/3Q2kBRt)
• “Sheynkeit fargeyt chochmeh bashteyt. / Beauty fades wisdom stays.” (bit.ly/3R3NUEe)
“A chochmeh veyst vos er zogt; a nar zogt vos er veyst –
A clever person knows what he says; a fool says what he knows.” (bit.ly/3AyR8Zx)
• “The last big innovation in Jewish music was when Sam Goldfarb devised the “clay/play” rhyme in “The Dreidel Song.” Needless to say, we Chosen Folk could do with some fresh chochmeh. Thank goodness for Joshua Nelson, “The Prince of Kosher Gospel Music,” who introduced us to his soul-inspired Jewish liturgies. ...” (bit.ly/3wGErKY)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.