Yiddish Vinkl for September 23

Malke/ Malka (MAHL-keh)
Meaning: queen
(Found on Tik Tok) “Malka Elizabeth is geven toyt noch 96 yorn. “Queen Elizabeth is dead after 96 years.”
• “A Heym Fit for di Malke” (A home fit for a queen): title of column on home decorating with advice from several designers like, “If you can’t hide it, decorate it.”; for your living room furniture, know that children and velvet should never be allowed in the same room together.” (“The Schmooze, Stories with a Yiddish Twist,” by Margery Gottlieb Wolfe, bit.ly/3BSgbbL)
• “Tayere Malke, Gezunt zolstu zayn! Gis on dem bekher Dem bekher mit vayn. Bim bam … Fun dem doziken bekher, Er glantst azoy sheyn, Hot getrunken mayn zeyde, Mayn zeyde aleyn. / My dearest darling Malke may good health be thine, please, come fill up the beaker My beaker full of wine. From this, the selfsame beaker that shines upon the shelf. My grandpa, he, no shiker, Reserved it for himself.” (From Jewish folksong, words and music are by Mark Warshavsky (1840 to 1907), author and composer of many popular Yiddish songs, including “Oyfn Pripetshik.” bit.ly/3LoOEC4)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.