Yiddish Vinkl for September 24

Shtick
Meanings: a piece of something; entertainer’s routine, or gimmick; attribute that characterizes somebody
• “Er iz a nar, a shtick drek/ he is a fool, a piece of dung.”
• “Ich hob nit lieb far zein shtick / I don’t like his shtick.”
• “Jack Benny’s shtick was that he would forever remain 39 and stingy.” (bit.ly/39mo0Ya)
• “The wedding shtick is a staple of Orthodox Jewish weddings, distinct from the typical use of the Yiddish word, meaning a comedic sketch. The shtick custom, it seems, derives from the Talmud’s mandate to dance and rejoice for a bride on her wedding night.” (bit.ly/39iLi10)
• (Comedian Alan King’s shtick on health food restaurants.) “You ought to see what they serve … wheat-germ burgers, soyaberry shortcake. They had flowers on the table. I didn’t know if it was a center piece or my main dish.” (bit.ly/2XFQoSP)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.