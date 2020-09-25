Yiddish Vinkl for September 25

LOYB (loib)
Meaning: praise
• Hoykh loyb (high praise) from Jane Fonda who in a recent interview said of Ava Gardner “She was a mensch, a true mensch, and she was a babe.” (See Maureen Dowd, The New York Times, Sept. 2)
• “Mir zaynen di felker, mir zaynen di velt, Mir zingen tsuzamen a loyb / We are the peoples, we are the world, We sing praises together.” (Sung by campers at Camp Boiberik, the first Yiddish secular summer camp in America founded 1919 in upstate New York ... as a creative space to build cultural identity among the children of secular Jews.” (s.si.edu/33KCHkR)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.