Yiddish Vinkl for September 30

Far vos / Far vus (fahr-VOUS)
Meaning: why
• “Far vos kumt nit meshiekh? Vayl a blinder shuster neyt im shikh. / Why hasn’t the Messiah come? Because a blind shoemaker is sewing his shoes.” (bit.ly/3BA4eWY0)
• “Far Vus un Far Ven / Where or When” – a Yiddish language song from an album, “Folklore Judío, Vol. 2,” was released in the year 2015. (bit.ly/3xRS7mZ)
• (How To Say the Four Questions in Yiddish] “Far vus alle nakht fun a ganze yahr essen mir cha-metz u matzah, uhbar d’nacht fun Pesach essen mire matzah? /Why all the rest of the year, do I eat leavened products but on the night of Pesach, I eat matzah? / Far vus alle nakht von a ganze yahr essen mir allilay grinsin, uhbar d’nacht fun Pesach essen mir marror? / Why all the rest of the year do I eat all types of vegetables but on the night of Pesach, I eat marror? /
Far vus alle nakht von a ganze yahr tinken mir nor ain mol uhber nakht von Pesach tinken mir tzvai molkarpas in saltzvaser, un marror in charoses? / Why all the rest of the year, I don’t even dip once but on the night of Pesach, I dip twice – karpas in saltwater and marror in charoses? Far vus alle nakht fun a ganze yahr essen mir ziztendik un sie ungeshpart uhbar d’nacht von Pesach essen mir alle ungeshpart? Why all of the rest of the year do I eat while sitting straight or leaning, but on the night of Pesach, I eat while leaning.?” (haggadot.com)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.