Khayn (CHAYN – with guttural ch)
Meaning: charm
• My Bubbe had a lovely saying: “Khayn iz iber fun shayn / Charm is better than beauty.”
• Other sayings: – “Oyf a shayner iz gut tsu kukn, ober beser iz a khaynevdik tsu leben mit. / A beauty is good to look at, but better a charming one to live with.”
• “A bisl khayne es ken nisht shatn / A little charm does no harm.”
• (Always be careful about spelling) “Punsters, of whom Yiddish has no shortage, long ago noticed the similarity between ‘khayne’ and ‘khrayne’ which means ‘horseradish,’ and will speak of somebody as extremely ‘khraynevdik,’ which would mean ‘highly redolent of horseradish, very like a horseradish.” (Michael Wex, “Just Say Nu: Yiddish for every occasion,” St. Martin’s Publishing Group, Oct. 16, 2007, page 219)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.