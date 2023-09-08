Yiddish Vinkl for September 8

Otem (OH-tem)
Meaning: breath
• “The first words in the trailer for a new Yiddish-language film, ‘The Pin,’ are ‘Ikh ken nit khapn dem otem’ – ‘I can’t catch my breath.’ Now playing in New York, the film’s main characters are two young Jews who fall in love while hiding from the Nazis.” (bit.ly/47VX4vv)
• “Ven ikh ze dikh farbay geyn, dan layd ikh on shir./Ven ikh ze dikh farbay geyn, tsit mayn herts mikh tsu dir./Mayn otem vert kurts mir, dervekst altn shmerts mir. When I see you pass by, I suffer endlessly./When I see you pass by, my heart is drawn to you my breath gets short, it awakens old pain./You wound my heart when you pass by.” (Love song from collection of “Yiddish Penny Songs,” written 1895-1925 as parodies of established theater and variety show songs, yiddishpennysongs.com)
• “Otem (“Breath,” 1922) was the title of the first volume of poems by Ezra Fininberg (1889–1946). Born in the Ukraine, his first poems were published 1920 in a Kiev Yiddish daily. He was one of the most popular Soviet Yiddish poets.” (bit.ly/3sGUtpi)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.