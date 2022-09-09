Keyt (KATE)
Meaning: chain
• ”Di goldene keyt (The Golden Chain) was the preeminent Yiddish literary journal of the postwar world. Its founder and editor, Avrom Sutzkevet, was a brilliant poet who joined the resistance in the Vilna Ghetto, fought in the forests, and testified at Nuremberg before settling in Israel in 1947.” (Pakn Treger, Magazine of the Yiddish Book Center, Summer 2022, Page 2.)
• “Di noyt iz afn haldz a keyt / Need is a chain around the neck.” (yiddishwordoftheweek.tumblr.com)
• “Brekht zikh a ring, tsefalt di gantse keyt – One link snaps and the whole chain falls apart.” (yiddishwordoftheweek.tumblr.com)
• “A Ring In Der Keyt / A Link in the Chain;” title of book of poems by Yiddish poet and essayist Menahem Boraisha; Born in Brest-Litovsk, the son of a Hebrew teacher. At the age of 16, he joined the Socialist Zionists and began to write poetry in Russian and Yiddish. ‘A Ring in Der Keyt’ was written in 1916 after he emigrated to New York where he joined the editorial board of the Yiddish daily Der Tog.”
• “Di goldene keyt- refers to the “golden chain” of Jewish tradition, passing uninterrupted from one generation to the next.”
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.
