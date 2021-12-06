From the time he was 17 years old, Al Mazur had busy days.
Cutting hair during the day and performing on stage at night, the Cleveland Heights and Cleveland resident performed in local community theater, including performances of “Annie” and “West Side Story.” He also took to the mic as a singer of old-time in the Cleveland music scene, crooning the night away at many local clubs.
Now at 81, Mazur may not be working, but hates the word “retirement.” Though he may not be working, he still gives the infrequent performance on stages throughout the community. And more recently, he puts on free concerts in the front yard of his daughter’s Cleveland Heights home with the help of neighbors and friends. The hour or so concerts are heard by the community from lawn chairs and/or blankets from the sidewalk.
“People work hard their whole life, and continue to work hard,” he said. “All of my life I’ve sung songs and cut hair. Life as a human being means you have to be yourself and do what you want. You can’t be anyone else, and you shouldn’t want to be.”
Additionally, he was a Big Brother for 15 years - an activity he felt inclined to do since he lived at Bellefaire JCB in University Heights for many years after his parents passed away early on in his childhood.
CJN: How did you get started hosting these concerts?
Mazur: My neighbor across the street is a bass player. Another girl down the road plays piano. They’re both wonderful. They both said they wanted to do something like this and I agreed. And then all of a sudden, we have people sitting in chairs in front of us, on our lawn and sidewalk. We just started doing it, but whatever chance I get to perform, I take it.
CJN: Why are the arts so important to you?
Mazur: It is all because I am an artist myself. I was going to art schools, but it got boring because it was so flat. But performing a completely different ball game. It’s not a matter of showing off but harnessing your creativity. It’s something I’ve always loved to do. It circles back to the people who are enjoying the music, or whatever I am performing or organizing. That moment of enjoyment is inspiring. It has to have that soul, that heart.
CJN: What makes community involvement important to you?
Mazur: In this life, if you learn anything, you learn you have to pay something back into the world. I’ve been a lucky man. I have a beautiful wife of 51 years, beautiful daughters and grandchildren. I’ve been very fortunate. The only thing I can think of that was wrong in my life is that my parents died very young. But, I had grandparents, aunts and uncles that took care of me. I will admit I was spoiled. What also motivates me is pushing myself to do what I always want to do. I never followed anyone else’s road. You have to learn how to be an individual to be part of the crowd.
CJN: What keeps you involved?
Mazur: My grandfather came from nothing. Back when I was growing up, people learned how to take care of each other and that was passed on to me. What impacts me is what you can contribute, not what you get. People don’t realize that. When you perform, you’re making other people happy. When you’re a Big Brother, you’re doing something great.
CJN: How does your Jewish identity play into this journey?
Mazur: Being Jewish is a big thing. My grandfather had me learning how to box while I was growing up and I would ask why. He told me that I’d be a Jew that would never run away from anyone. That motivates me every day to do better, to be better. I may not be very interested in religion now, but when you’re a Jewish person, you’re a member of the tribe of Israel. And people look at you that way, and it’s past religion. I’ve learned to have tolerance for anyone because of that.
Again avoiding the phrase “retirement,” Mazur said he’d love to continue doing what makes him happy – singing, performing and being with the people he loves.
“I’m at an age where it’s going to be very difficult,” he said, adding he is also living with kidney disease. “But maybe I can get a gig once in a while somewhere. I just need a bass, a piano and a guitar in a basement. I can’t complain at all. I’m well taken care of. I’ve reached the age where, despite myself, I have a touch of wisdom. I can luckily look in the mirror and like what I see.”