Even before and during her 30 years at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple’s early childhood center, Amy Nadler always found time to give back to her community.
Raised in a household of volunteers and community-minded individuals, the Solon resident found it imperative to help others, she told the Cleveland Jewish News.
“My parents taught me that you just help others,” Nadler said. “This is what you’re on earth to do. It is your responsibility to do that. My parents, Gloria and the late Irving Fine were very active in the community as well. There was always volunteering going on in my house and you just didn’t even think twice about it. It was just a way of life.”
Now a year into her retirement, Nadler continues her community endeavors. She still is involved with Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, where she is also a member, and reads to preschoolers once a month through its children’s library. There, she also serves as a volunteer librarian. Through NCJW/Cleveland, she volunteers on its Little Free Library distribution list and stocks free neighborhood free library boxes with her husband, Larrie. Every Wednesday, you can also find Nadler at the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage in Beachwood. She is also a committee member of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Jewish Volunteer Network.
CJN: Why did you want to continue volunteering through retirement?
Nadler: Volunteering is something close to my heart and it’s been that way my whole life. I’ve always found a way to do it when my kids were in school or when I was working. Part of my life has always had to include volunteering. I’m not a sit-at-home kind of person. I just knew I had to do stuff. Had it not been for the pandemic, it would’ve been hard for me to stop teaching. But while teaching on Zoom, I realized there was more to life than just teaching. Like, I can still have a purpose in my life. So, when the pandemic started, I went online and started looking where I could volunteer in the community. I responded to everything I could find.
CJN: What about working with children inspired you to continue that theme?
Nadler: I lived and breathed teaching. I knew from six years old that I wanted to be a teacher. Part of it is the impact I give my students, but the children also make an impact on my life. I was so lucky to be able to do that for so long. I adored teaching and loved working with the kids. Everyone always asked when I was going to stop. But, I did realize there was more to life - like volunteering and traveling. So, at some point, you have to say, “Don’t say ‘I could’ve, should’ve, would’ve.” Just do it.
CJN: What is your favorite part about volunteering?
Nadler: Even when I was teaching, I told my students that I loved volunteering. But sometimes, I felt guilty because I didn’t know if I do it to help others or if I am doing it for myself. Because I think when you volunteer, you feel so good that you bring smiles to people’s faces ... that you don’t realize the impact you have on them and maybe you’ve touched someone’s life. That’s my favorite part. I feel I am very fortunate to have a blessed life and that I can share it with others.
CJN: How should others go about getting involved?
Nadler: Cleveland is such an amazing community that makes it easy to volunteer. You don’t have to go very far. The first thing I did was put “volunteering in Cleveland” into an internet search bar. You take your interests, and base what you want to do on that. You’re going to enrich your life, and others’ lives, regardless.
As for the rest of her retirement, Nadler still puts volunteering high on her list of priorities - along with spending time with friends and family, and exploring her hobbies.
“I’d love to return to the (Greater) Cleveland Food Bank and get more involved with Providence House, which is opening a location closer to me,” she said. “I’d love to talk to them about what I can do. My kids are also here, my mom is here and so is my father-in-law. So, I want to do more things with my family and friends, too. But, I just have to be busy all the time. My mother says ‘you can stay home some days, you know that, right?’ And I’m like, Mom, you were the same. Why do you think I’m like this?”