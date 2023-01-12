Beachwood, OH (44122)

Today

Periods of rain. High 46F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible.